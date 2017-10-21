FTUC protest march

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:19PM THE Fiji Trade Unions Congress today held a march the Suva Flea Market to Sukuna Park to protest against Government's decisions on workers' contracts, the new minimum wage and workers' rights to take industrial actions.

Joining hundreds of union members at this morning?s march were Fiji Trades Union Congress General Secretary Felix Anthony, Fiji Public Service Association General Secretary Rajeshwar Singh, Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry and People's Democratic Party leader Lynda Tabuya.

Mr Anthony said he was happy that the people have come out in numbers to fight for their rights as workers.

He hopes that this will make government address the issues they have highlighted.