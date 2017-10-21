Resort a piece of history

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:47PM THIS beautiful property is far more than just a resort, it is a true piece of Fijian history.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment while officiating at the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa today.

Mr Bainimarama said he remembers as a youngster the resort was simply called 'The Fijian'.

"And since those early days, your resort has not only been a proud fixture of our Tourism Industry, it has been a shining example of what a business can achieve," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Your recent investment and development is testament to the confidence and belief you hold in Fiji," he said.

He also acknowledged the traditional landowners and community representatives from the Tikina of Cuvu for their vision and commitment towards the resort.