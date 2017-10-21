Resort a piece of history

Update: 3:47PM THIS beautiful property is far more than just a resort, it is a true piece of Fijian history.
Prime
Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment while officiating at the Shangri-La's
Fijian Resort and Spa today.
Mr
Bainimarama said he remembers as a youngster the resort was simply called 'The
Fijian'.
"And
since those early days, your resort has not only been a proud fixture of our
Tourism Industry, it has been a shining example of what a business can achieve,"
Mr Bainimarama said.
"Your
recent investment and development is testament to the confidence and belief you
hold in Fiji," he said.
He
also acknowledged the traditional landowners and community representatives from
the Tikina of Cuvu for their vision and commitment towards the resort.