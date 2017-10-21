Shangri-La celebrates 50th anniversary

Update: 3:29PM SHANGRI-LA'S Fijian Resort and Spa today celebrated its 50th anniversary.
The resort is located on Yanuca Island, which is connected
via a short causeway to Viti Levu.
It is proud of the
success of it's Yanuca Marine Protected Area, a co-operative project which was
chosen as a model site for coral reef development by the United Nations
Environmental Programme.
Some recent awards
won by the resort include the AON Excellence in Tourism Awards, Sustainability
Award in 2014 and Holidays with Kids Readers Choice Awards Best Resort for
Families Fiji in 2013.