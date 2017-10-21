Fiji Time: 7:35 PM on Saturday 21 October

Shangri-La celebrates 50th anniversary

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, October 21, 2017

Update: 3:29PM SHANGRI-LA'S Fijian Resort and Spa today celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The resort is located on Yanuca Island, which is connected via a short causeway to Viti Levu.

It is proud of the success of it's Yanuca Marine Protected Area, a co-operative project which was chosen as a model site for coral reef development by the United Nations Environmental Programme.

Some recent awards won by the resort include the AON Excellence in Tourism Awards, Sustainability Award in 2014 and Holidays with Kids Readers Choice Awards Best Resort for Families Fiji in 2013.








