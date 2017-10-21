Weather update: Keep umbrellas and raincoats handy

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:02PM KEEP those umbrellas and raincoats handy as you will need them sooner or later.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am this morning reveals that a trough of low pressure remains slow moving just to the northeast of Fiji.

It is expected to gradually drift south and start affecting the group from later today.

As for the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, there will be cloudy with some showers over the southern and eastern parts as well as the interior of the larger islands.

Showers are expected to become frequent from later today as well as showers increasing from the north and spreading over the rest of the group from later today.

Otherwise elsewhere, it will be fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms.

Outlook for Monday expect some showers over the eastern and interior parts of the larger islands.