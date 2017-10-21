Weather update: Keep umbrellas and raincoats handy

Update: 1:02PM KEEP those umbrellas and raincoats handy as you will need them sooner or later.
The
weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at
10:45am this morning reveals that a trough of low pressure remains slow moving
just to the northeast of Fiji.
It
is expected to gradually drift south and start affecting the group from later
today.
As
for the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, there will be cloudy
with some showers over the southern and eastern parts as well as the interior
of the larger islands.
Showers
are expected to become frequent from later today as well as showers increasing
from the north and spreading over the rest of the group from later today.
Otherwise
elsewhere, it will be fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and
possible thunderstorms.
Outlook
for Monday expect some showers over the eastern and interior parts of the
larger islands.