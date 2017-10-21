Fiji Time: 7:35 PM on Saturday 21 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather update: Keep umbrellas and raincoats handy

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, October 21, 2017

Update: 1:02PM KEEP those umbrellas and raincoats handy as you will need them sooner or later.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am this morning reveals that a trough of low pressure remains slow moving just to the northeast of Fiji.

It is expected to gradually drift south and start affecting the group from later today.

As for the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, there will be cloudy with some showers over the southern and eastern parts as well as the interior of the larger islands.

Showers are expected to become frequent from later today as well as showers increasing from the north and spreading over the rest of the group from later today. 

Otherwise elsewhere, it will be fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms.

Outlook for Monday expect some showers over the eastern and interior parts of the larger islands.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet
  2. FLP raises concern over statement by police chief
  3. Whitewash
  4. Api joins camp
  5. Navuma's rise
  6. Permanent secretary suspended
  7. Chinese envoy refutes ABC report
  8. Fry no more, just freeze
  9. Alleged police brutality case
  10. More than $20m for rural water scheme

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  2. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  3. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)