West tops crush list

OF the 1.54 million tonnes of sugarcane crushed by the Fiji Sugar Corporation as of last week, 940,000 tonnes was processed in the Western Division.

FSC head of strategic communications Elenoa Korovulavula released the information via a weekly production report this week.

The Lautoka mill, which terminated crushing for the 2017 season last week Tuesday, processed 452,536 tonnes of cane and produced 53,398 tonnes of sugar.

The Rarawai factory in Ba — which continues to crush — processed 485,419 tonnes of cane and made 54,035 tonnes of sugar.

In terms of efficiency, Lautoka has been the best performer this season in terms of tonnes cane to tonnes sugar or TCTS — making one tonne of sugar from 8.5 tonnes of cane compared with 9.4 for Labasa.

This has been a huge turnaround for Lautoka because last year it recorded the highest TCTS of 9.9.

Labasa was one of the better performing mills last season.

This time last year, the mill had crushed 640,528 tonnes of cane and made 71,864 tonnes of sugar.

For the same period this year, Labasa has crushed 594,395 tonnes of cane and produced 63,370 tonnes of sugar.

Labasa is scheduled to end crushing on November 15 while Rarawai is expected to terminate crushing on October 28.

The mill end-of-crush dates have been brought forward because of the impact of extreme dry weather conditions.

The FSC has revised the total projected crush for 2017 down from 2.1 million tonnes to 1.8m.

Sugarcane growers representative organisations, however, have estimated the final crush figure to about 1.7m tonnes.