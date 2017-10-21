Repairs to improve mill performance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Crushing operations at the Lautoka sugar mill. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation will conduct repairs to the Lautoka mill, which is expected to improve sugar extraction and crush rate once completed.

FSC head of strategic communications Elenoa Korovulavula said the factory had performed reasonably well against the 2016 season in terms of cane production and sugar processing.

Lautoka crushed 452,536 tonnes of cane and produced 53,398 tonnes of sugar this year compared with 35,755 tonnes of sugar produced from 352,499 tonnes of cane in 2016.

"Lautoka Mill management took their initiative in preventative maintenance and operational matters and increased their monitoring of their plants and equipment," she said.

"The result was a smoother and a more efficient production season."

Ms Korovulavula said in terms of employment, some seasonal workers could be recalled to assist in the upgrade works.

"As is custom, our seasonal workers' employment will come to an end.

"However they may be recalled as and when the need arises.

"The mill now closes for the usual repairs and maintenance and preparation for the 2018 crushing season.

"FSC will embark on upgrading the Lautoka mill diffuser which at completion is expected to improve current sugar extraction.

"And repairs and maintenance will be done to one of the turbo generators which was damaged in 2015, which when completed will stabilise energy requirement and improve crushing rate."

The Lautoka mill experienced a major breakdown in August 2015 after issues developed with a 12 megawatt turbine generator.