Children 'report' on parents

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, October 21, 2017

MOST reports received by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation's Child Helpline involves parental negligence.

Line minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa said children had made good use of the 24-hour helpline with the number 1325.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said most of the reports included children being left unsupervised at home.

"The children would call this helpline and tell our team that mum and dad are not at home and kids have nothing to eat at home," she said.

She told the villagers of Natewa during the Sovatabua (Natewa) Women's Club Saqamoli Day at Tukavesi last Thursday that such reports reflected realistic situations in life.

She pleaded with the villagers to love their children because they were gifts from God.

Mrs Vuniwaqa reminded them of their parental roles in taking care of their children.

She assured the communities that her team was always available to help with such situations.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the fact that children had called the helpline to lodge complaints was encouraging.

She said this showed how children knew where to turn to for help when such situations at home happened.








