Fiji Time: 12:26 PM on Saturday 21 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Supply restored

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, October 21, 2017

WATER supply has been restored for residents in a community in Rakiraki where maggots were found in their water source.

Caboni settlement advisory councillor Rameshwar Chandra said water had been carted to the settlement for a week before supply was restored.

"The supply is better now but we are working as a community to protect our dam," he said.

"There was a dead animal inside the dam so we need to prevent that from happening again."

Mr Chandra said the community of more than 20 households were affected by the discovery of maggots in the water source earlier this month.

"We had to report the matter to police and the Water Authority of Fiji, which helped us a lot in restoring our water supply."

During the incident, the authority had called on rural communities to ensure that water sources were properly managed.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai had urged community leaders to ensure that dams and entry to main water sources were secured to prevent animals from entering.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet
  2. FLP raises concern over statement by police chief
  3. Whitewash
  4. Api joins camp
  5. More than $20m for rural water scheme
  6. Permanent secretary suspended
  7. Chinese envoy refutes ABC report
  8. Fry no more, just freeze
  9. Alleged police brutality case
  10. RFMF to provide tactical support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)