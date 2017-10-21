Supply restored

/ Front page / News

WATER supply has been restored for residents in a community in Rakiraki where maggots were found in their water source.

Caboni settlement advisory councillor Rameshwar Chandra said water had been carted to the settlement for a week before supply was restored.

"The supply is better now but we are working as a community to protect our dam," he said.

"There was a dead animal inside the dam so we need to prevent that from happening again."

Mr Chandra said the community of more than 20 households were affected by the discovery of maggots in the water source earlier this month.

"We had to report the matter to police and the Water Authority of Fiji, which helped us a lot in restoring our water supply."

During the incident, the authority had called on rural communities to ensure that water sources were properly managed.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai had urged community leaders to ensure that dams and entry to main water sources were secured to prevent animals from entering.