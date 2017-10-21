Fiji Time: 12:27 PM on Saturday 21 October

Consultation on draft national policy

Nasik Swami
Saturday, October 21, 2017

THE Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) has started consultation on the draft National Employment Policy (NEP).

According to the ministry, they have held consultations with the National Employment Centre (NEC) board, NEP Technical Committee, selected government departments, ILO officials and senior employment ministry officials at the Tanoa Plaza on Wednesday.

The purpose of the validation workshop was for participants to provide interactive discussions on the draft NEP.

The workshop also brought together views from employers, workers, training institutions and other stakeholders to discuss issues, gaps, opportunities before its endorsement and implementation.

ILO director for South Pacific Island countries, Li Donglin, while speaking at the workshop said tripartite parties played a vital role in this process and that ILO had a high expectation from Fiji to develop a good policy.

"Once endorsed and implemented, this will be Fiji's policy and we hope through this, it will be an example for other Pacific Island countries to develop their own policy," he said.

The workshop was facilitated by Dr Richard Curtain, a consultant from the ILO and the deputy secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Vilimone Baledrokadroka.








