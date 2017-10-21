Cancer's real issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Breast cancer survivor Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls during an interview in Suva. Picture: RAMA

THERE are a lot of underlying issues when we talk about cancer other than early detection, says cancer survivor and femlinkpacific's executive director Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls.

When talking about the initiatives undertaken by femlink to support women and to encourage them to go for early detection, Ms Bhagwan-Rolls spoke at great length about the broader picture which include women's health and wellbeing.

"We have continued to use our role as a women's media organisation to raise awareness, not just on early detection of cancers, but on women's overall health and wellbeing and to detect from communities the barriers women have in accessing health services and also to actually demystify early detection," she said.

Drawing from her personal experience as a cancer survivor, Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said while early detection was encouraged, she questioned whether the infrastructure was in place to address the issue and serve women.

"I think it is really important to continuously raise awareness of the health issues for women. It is more than getting women to have a mammogram done or have a self-examination.

"We are to also address if the medical services are readily available for women," she said.

"When we talk about cancers you need to be able to talk about other issues like early detection, NCDs, diet and other factors that lead or cause breast cancer," said Ms Bhagwan-Rolls.

"We are to also address why aren't people eating healthy foods and the root causes. Is it poverty or the lack of will to live a physically active lifestyle? What are women's time spent on in terms of work she does on a daily basis?"

Femlink works with rural women leaders in gathering and disseminating information on issues ranging from health to entrepreneurship and other matters pertaining to sustainable livelihood.

"That is what we do and our role as a women's media organisation is to amplify the realities faced by women and bring them to the fore, and to the attention of the policy and decision makers and also Government," said Ms Bhagwan-Rolls.

This year's cancer awareness centred on women's need for support from their partners, with some reported cases of men leaving their wives.

According to Ms Bhagwan-Rolls, that was not the only problem women faced with their partners, saying that in some cases they have been told by their partners not to get a mastectomy.

"The way in which we work with women is not just to look at or ask 'did your partner leave you'. I have also heard anecdotal evidence of men having control over the woman's body in saying don't have a mastectomy.

"So I think the message is not just about men who are not brave enough to be the right kind of partner to a woman who is diagnosed with cancer, but also that men need to respect a woman's right to choose what happens to her body particularly if she is diagnosed with cancer, she may require surgery to survive."

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said there was a need to address these power dynamics where a woman did not have control over her own body and the need to teach the current generation on the kind of relationships they should be in.

"We seriously need to talk about the best ideal relationships to our children to avoid them from facing the same situation in the future."