'Women's views critical'

+ Enlarge this image Dame Meg speaks during the Women's Leadership in Climate Diplomacy Breakfast. Picture: PACNEWS

CLIMATE leadership and advocacy remains crucial for our region and must include the voices of all stakeholders, says Pacific Islands Forum secretary general Dame Meg Taylor.

She made the comment on Wednesday while speaking at the Women's Leadership in Climate Diplomacy Breakfast organised by the Fijian Government in partnership with the Australian Government.

She said the Pacific region's ability to address the challenges of climate change could be more effective if the Pacific continued to create opportunities for increased participation and leadership from women.

She said more needed to be done at the local, national and regional levels to improve engagement with women and girls.

"In considering innovative advocacy and partnerships for climate diplomacy, this morning's dialogue presents us with the opportunity to reflect on the leadership role of Pacific women — how they have, and how they must continue to be involved in driving solutions that seek to address our climate challenges," Dame Meg said.

"Outside of their intellectual contributions and initiative — I believe that women bring an intuitive perspective to all situations — we should recognise and capitalise on this as we build our resilience to climate change and disaster risks for our families, for our communities and countries."

Dame Meg also commended eight Pacific women who she described as to have "championed climate advocacy".

They included Marlene Moses of Nauru, Jane Chigiyal of the Federated States of Micronesia, Amatalain Kabua of the Marshall Islands, Makareta Baaro of Kiribati and Olai Uludong of Palau.

"I also wish to recognise Ms Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner of the Marshall Islands, a strong climate activist, poet and strong voice for Pacific Youth, and Fiji's Noelene Nabulivou, who leads campaigns that advocate for equality and partnerships on women and gender, climate change and sustainable development," she said.

Dame Meg also commended Fiji's leadership role as incumbent President of the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP23) in Bonn, Germany next month.