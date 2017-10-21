Program a learning curve

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Secretary-general to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua (right) welcomes officials from the Parliament of Tonga. Picture: Supplied

THE Fijian Parliament has partnered with the Tongan Parliament for an exchange program.

A south-south learning exchange between the two parliaments is in progress with the overall aim to share knowledge that would boost secretariat roles.

The four-day exchange program is supported by the Pacific Parliamentary Effectiveness Initiative (PPEI), which is implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji with funding from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) of New Zealand.

In welcoming the Tongan delegation, secretary-general to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua said it was an honour to host the Tongan counterparts as it would give both the opportunity to learn from each other and see areas in which the two parliaments could improve on.

"The set-up of our Parliament has come a long way since we started with the new Constitution and we are very grateful to our development partners and donors for supporting us in this journey," she said.

The exchange will cover areas such as information technology, human resource management experiences, management of parliamentary business, effective servicing of standing committees, effective parliamentary committees reporting and Fiji's Parliament education and public outreach program.

Responding in agreement to the value-add of the south-south exchange program, chief clerk of the Parliament of Tonga, Gloria Guttenbeil Pole'o, said they were happy to be given the opportunity.

"We are very happy to be given this opportunity as we can learn from Fiji the areas in which we can improve on that will allow us to better serve our representatives in Parliament as well as our citizens access to the political system."