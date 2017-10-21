Women's club raises much needed funds

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sovatabua Women's Club president Akosita Ravoka. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE Sovatabua Women's Club raised $10,600 at this week's Saqamoli Day held in Tukavesi, Cakaudrove.

After many years of discussing fees for the construction of a clubhouse in Savusavu, the women finally raised the much-needed cash. Club president Akosita Ravoka said it was the first time for them to raise such a high amount.

"We have had this Saqamoli Day for four years but this year is the most fruitful," she said.

"We have discussed ways of raising at least $5000 for a land title which is in process for Savusavu area and we have raised that money.

"It is indeed God's blessings and guidance that has enabled the women of Natewa to raise the funds for the house."

Mrs Ravoka said the club had savings accounts with various banks and an investment company but could not withdraw it. We have decided not to touch the money in our ANZ account and to keep it for other use and we also visited Merchant Finance for our other account but can't withdraw because we have not deposited money for a while," she said.

"After raising this high amount of money, we don't need to disturb the banks anymore because we have our funds.

"Our women from the seven villages of Natewa are committed and have always been for the past many years."

Mrs Ravoka said the construction of the club's new building in Savusavu would begin next year when all necessary processes were completed.

"It will be a house used for expectant mothers waiting to deliver their babies at Savusavu Hospital because they can't travel from the village at a later stage of pregnancy.

"We will also sell handicraft items from the building to generate income for our women and the payments of the house."