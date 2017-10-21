/ Front page / News

THE alleged police brutality case involving a man of Naibalebale settlement in Viani, Cakaudrove will be called in the Savusavu Magistrates Court next month.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, a statement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions stated the case would be called for first mention.

The alleged brutality incident happened in April, 2015 at the victim's house during a police drug raid.

On April 27 the same year, a team from this newspaper had visited the family and reported on the trauma that a mother and her children went through after witnessing the alleged beating of their father inside their house.

Lanieta Baleiwasawasa and her three children claimed that they helplessly watched as police allegedly beat her husband and the children's father as he lay half naked on the village ground.

Ms Baleiwasawasa also accused police of the most inhumane and heartless act on her husband Sakiusa Niulala on March 20 at Naibalebale settlement, Viani Bay in Cakaudrove.

When a team from this newspaper visited the family on that Saturday, family members shed tears during the interview as they related what they saw and how police officers allegedly punched, kicked and swore at Mr Niulala who was wanted in a drug-related case.

On April 28, a team from the Fiji Police Force's Internal Affairs Unit was deployed to Naibalebale settlement to investigate the case.