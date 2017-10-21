Fiji Time: 12:27 PM on Saturday 21 October

'Protection of women, children imperative'

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, October 21, 2017

THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has and will remain committed to curb violence against women and children.

Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the protection of women and children was imperative.

She pleaded with the men of Natewa to take the lead role in protecting women and children.

Mrs Vuniwaqa asked traditional leaders to ensure that women and children were respected in respective villages.

"Our women and children are to be protected always at all times in all communities," she said.

"I am asking all you men of Natewa to protect our women and children and work with us to put an end to violence against women and children.

"There have been a lot of questions about women and children having their own ministries and nothing for men."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said setting up a Ministry of Women and Children was done around the world.

"It was done because survey showed that women lacked or are always behind when it comes to development issues in terms of career, leadership even traditionally and at community level," she said.

"This is why we have a Ministry for Women and Children and my ministry will always be committed to ensure that they are well taken care of.

"We now have help lines for women and children and all calls are free of charge so people have also made good use of it."








