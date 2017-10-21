Bus boosts service

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labasa Hosital staff and board members with Alex O'Connor (fifth from right) and Japanese Embassy's counsellor and deputy chief of mission Tsuguyoshi Hada (sixth from right). Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE $200,000 blood donation bus handed over to the Labasa Hospital by the Japanese Government is expected to assist the hospital's blood bank achieve its objectives.

Speaking during the handover yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services' national manager ambulance services, Josefa Bolaqace, said the Japanese Government earlier gave two buses in the Central and Western divisions.

Lauding the Japanese Government's efforts, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor said Japan had been a great friend to Fiji for many years.

"Blood transfusions help save millions of lives every year and that is why giving blood is often described as giving the gift of life," he said.

"Our hospitals use about 25 litres of donated blood every day and it is used by a wide variety of patients.

"It is said that one donation can help to save three lives.

"There are currently more than 15,000 regular blood donors in Fiji, but we are always looking to increase that number."

He said as the country entered the regular annual cyclone season, people are reminded of the destruction caused by Severe TC Winston.

"The reality is that Fiji will always be exposed to the risk of natural disasters, and climate change will only serve to increase that risk," he said.

"The United Nations University has estimated that we are in the top 20 most risk exposed countries in the world.

"As we all know, natural disasters such as cyclones and floods can create considerable needs for emergency health care, while at the same time, often destroying vital health facilities as well.

"Emergencies increase the demand for blood transfusion and that is why a regular supply of donated blood is so important. "