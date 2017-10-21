School visit changed musician's life

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Music club operations manager, David Garcia (left) and founder Andre Comaru in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

CHILDREN who are visually impaired hold a special place in the society and to make this even more heart touching is the fact that a music club has been set up at the Fiji Society for the Blind school in Suva.

Andre Comaru, who founded the Be Happy Music Club, said the idea started in August last year.

Mr Comaru, who is originally from Brazil, said he was invited to play music for the children at the school and it was this experience while playing that got his attention to start up the club.

"It was the best music experience in my life while performing for the children. I went back to Australia and I started thinking and then I came up with the idea of forming a music club for these special children," he said.

"Through this club, I and my colleague David Garcia wanted to bring music and happiness to these children.

"We wanted to help improve their lives, make them feel wanted and help them know they can also succeed in whatever dreams and ambitions they have."

Mr Comaru said his team's focus was to help establish more music clubs around the country.

"We had applied for the Direct Aid Program (DAP) through the Australian High Commission here in Fiji.

"The idea now is to expand the project in Savusavu, Sigatoka and finally in Lautoka," he said.

However, he said they were finding difficulties at present in getting musicians as volunteers for their project in Lautoka and Sigatoka.

"The volunteers we have are local musicians in the community and currently we have six members working with me in the project," he said.

"At the moment, we need two musicians in Lautoka and one in Sigatoka. In Suva, we already have two so it's OK there."

Mr Comaru said the volunteers at the school held sessions for the children once or twice a week with each session being one to two hours.

He said the club was solely based on donations and their goal was to become an official charitable organisation by next year.

People seeking to help the club can contact or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @behappymusicclub.