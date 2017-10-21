Institute raises awareness on cancer during open day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Illy Vulakoro (left) with other students of the Freebird Institute Lautoka Campus performs during the school's open day and Pinktober celebrations at Shirley Park in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MORE than 100 students from the Freebird Institute celebrated Pinktober at Lautoka's Shirley Park yesterday.

Raising awareness about cancer during the institute's open day, the students participated in entertainment and activities that focused on the disease, which is the third highest cause of deaths in the country.

Freebird Institute chief operating officer Mereseini Baleilevuka said Pinktober was a campaign that was important to the English language teaching centre because of how the disease had hit someone close to them.

"Last year, our CEO Hiroshi Taniguchi was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma and that was a very difficult time for us," she said.

"But because of his perseverance and determination to live, he survived.

"After his recovery, we made it a point to celebrate Pinktober and raise awareness about the disease.

"We want to educate people about Pinktober, about cancer and how we can help or raise awareness on the issue."

Freebird Insitute chief financial officer Waisale Iowane said the open day was also an opportunity for the public to learn about the school.

"Because it's October, we thought we would integrate our open day with a morning tea in light of the awareness and focus on cancer," he said.