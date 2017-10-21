Gifts from RFMF

Fiji Time: 12:27 PM on Saturday 21 October

WITH the Pinktober awareness month coming to a close, support from various organisations and clubs have continued to pour in towards the Fiji Cancer Society's (FCS) iconic program.

The latest group to come forward and show their support towards the worthy cause is the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) service women, army wives and the RFMF men's volleyball team at the Sukuna Bowl in Suva on Thursday.

FCS events and media co-ordinator Talei Osborne said the gifts from the RFMF teams would be used for patient care.

"The women chose to wear pink in support of the women cancer awareness month and we here at FCS are very glad for their generous contribution," she said.

Ms Osborne said this was the first time the group had given to the FCS and it showed the level of commitment and understanding in the community that people were indeed taking cancer awareness seriously.

"It's very humbling to see them donate and we are very happy for this kind gesture.

"The club has a huge following and I am sure this message will spread fast," she said.

She said the FCS was also calling out to other organisations in the private and public sector to come forward and help in the awareness month by giving graciously.








