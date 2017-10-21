Company denies strike claim

/ Front page / News

LAUTOKA General Transport Company Limited managing director Pyara Singh has shot down social media posts and rumours that bus drivers at his firm had gone on strike.

A post on social media site Facebook had made claims that some bus drivers had gone on strike this week Tuesday.

The person who posted the information also claimed the drivers had taken industrial action because Mr Singh refused to give them a pay increment.

The person further claimed that Mr Singh called for military intervention and officers had "threatened and warned the bus drivers".

When contacted by this newspaper, Mr Singh said none of the information posted on the website was true.

"All of my drivers are at work, there was no strike," he said.

"I look after my workers very well and there is no reason they would go on strike.

"If they wanted to go on strike, they would have to go through the processes that are in place and that has never happened so I don't know where the person who posted the information got it from because it is all wrong."

Mr Singh said he would be taking the matter up with police.