Fiji Time: 12:26 PM on Saturday 21 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Company denies strike claim

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, October 21, 2017

LAUTOKA General Transport Company Limited managing director Pyara Singh has shot down social media posts and rumours that bus drivers at his firm had gone on strike.

A post on social media site Facebook had made claims that some bus drivers had gone on strike this week Tuesday.

The person who posted the information also claimed the drivers had taken industrial action because Mr Singh refused to give them a pay increment.

The person further claimed that Mr Singh called for military intervention and officers had "threatened and warned the bus drivers".

When contacted by this newspaper, Mr Singh said none of the information posted on the website was true.

"All of my drivers are at work, there was no strike," he said.

"I look after my workers very well and there is no reason they would go on strike.

"If they wanted to go on strike, they would have to go through the processes that are in place and that has never happened so I don't know where the person who posted the information got it from because it is all wrong."

Mr Singh said he would be taking the matter up with police.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet
  2. FLP raises concern over statement by police chief
  3. Whitewash
  4. Api joins camp
  5. More than $20m for rural water scheme
  6. Permanent secretary suspended
  7. Chinese envoy refutes ABC report
  8. Fry no more, just freeze
  9. Alleged police brutality case
  10. RFMF to provide tactical support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)