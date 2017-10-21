HHF helps Moce with a new home

/ Front page / News

SAKEO Moce lost his home during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

But the 59-year-old never thought that assistance would come his way after the cyclone.

Mr Moce now owns a habitat cyclone resilient home.

A team from Habitat for Humanity Fiji is now working on completing his six by 3.23 metres lean-to home at Newtown settlement in Suva.

"Our home was destroyed during the cyclone and we built a small home using the same material from our old home and it was really a struggle for us as a family," Mr Moce said.

"I was advised by a close family member about the assistance and I am so happy that I will finally be able to live in a secured home."

This initiative by Habitat for Humanity Fiji is part of a bigger effort known as the Build Back Safer (BBS) campaign that started after Severe TC Winston.

BBS is a three-day training program which covers theory and hands-on instruction of basic construction techniques that include foundations, strong joints, strapping, bracing, roofing, and reducing the vulnerability of the home by choosing safe building sites.

This training is open to anybody above the age of 18 years and builds the capacity of homeowners to understand and use simple yet effective construction techniques that will help strengthen their homes.

According to HFH Fiji, the team has built more than 200 new homes post Severe TC Winston and 1000 new homes throughout Fiji since its inception in 1991.