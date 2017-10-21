PDP accepts resignation

/ Front page / News

THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) has accepted the resignation of its party and board member Aman Ravindra-Singh.

Party leader Lynda Tabuya said she could not comment on the reason for Mr Ravindra-Singh's resignation.

"I cannot comment on the reasons Aman decided to resign from PDP because he has not given any. He has stated that he is resigning because of creative differences," Ms Tabuya said.

"I have asked him to state what that means but he has not responded to date. I have accepted his resignation and wish him well in his future endeavours.

"I cannot dwell on it any further because at the moment I am fully focused on the issue of fighting for workers' rights which will culminate with the march on Saturday."

Ms Tabuya said PDP was born to protect the rights of workers to fair wages and working conditions.

"This march and rally is spearheaded by Felix Anthony, former leader of PDP. Because of his position with the union, he cannot be an office bearer or stand for election, but remains an integral part of our party.

"PDP will always be the political voice of all the unions under FTUC and all workers who are feeling the brunt of one to three year contracts.

"The fact that workers are not able to buy a house or even lay-by furniture is appalling. There is no sense of security. One of PDP's core policies is to implement long term tenure with a performance based salary scale which will ensure productivity," she said.

Mr Ravindra-Singh said the "creative difference" came up when the party tried to be "creative".

"So it is incorrect for PDP to say that I have not given any reason for my departure. I hope this puts this issue to rest and I am now focusing on the next chapter," he said.

"I have been approached by a few parties and I will make a measured decision after consulting with key people. In the meantime, my focus remains the same and I will continue the fight for the rule of law, human rights and social justice."