Case to answer

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, October 21, 2017

High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma has ruled that there is a case to answer for all 14 accused persons in the Nadroga Navosa sedition trial.

Following the closure of the prosecution's case on Monday, the defence had filed a submission of no case to answer.

In his ruling yesterday in Lautoka, Justice Sharma said the identification of all the accused persons was not in dispute in the case.

He said at this stage the court was satisfied that there was relevant and admissible evidence with respect to the charges laid.

