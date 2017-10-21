Boy, 2, dies on bus ride

/ Front page / News

POLICE are looking into the issue of negligence after the death of a two-year-old boy who allegedly died due to injuries sustained when a lamppost hit his head while travelling in a bus in Tavua.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said parental duty of care was a primary focus of their investigations.

"It happened on October 18. The child was with a parent in a bus in Tavua when he was struck by the lamppost," she said.

"We are looking at the issue of negligence as a cause of the incident."

