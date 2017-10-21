Artistes to showcase India at Pasifika festival

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal (3rd from left) with staff members of the high commission during the Namaste Pasifika Festival of India press conference in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

TO celebrate its 70 years of independence, the Indian Government will bring more than 120 artistes from 11 cultural groups in India for the Namaste Pasifika Festival of India.

The festival is a six-month long carnival of dance, music and art from India, and will include renowned Indian artistes.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal said the festival would bring major facets of the Indian culture.

"This is bringing very highly qualified groups from India. This is one way in which we can showcase our culture to the people of the Pacific," Mr Sapkal said.

