Fiji Time: 12:27 PM on Saturday 21 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Foreign students 'robbed'

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, October 21, 2017

FREEBIRD Institute students in Lautoka and Nadi have been victims of street robberies.

This was confirmed during the institution's open day held at Shirley Park in Lautoka yesterday where the public was urged to ensure the safety of the Asian students.

Freebird Institute chief financial officer Iowane Matai said the students had raised the issue with institution administrators.

"We've been in Lautoka since 2010 and we've always had students from across Asia and people living in Lautoka and Nadi will notice them walking along our streets during the day and at night," he said.

"And over the past two years there has been a lot of complaints and a lot of negative marketing in Japan because of the students' experiences.

"They have talked about them being robbed while walking home or just walking along town.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet
  2. FLP raises concern over statement by police chief
  3. Whitewash
  4. Api joins camp
  5. More than $20m for rural water scheme
  6. Permanent secretary suspended
  7. Chinese envoy refutes ABC report
  8. Fry no more, just freeze
  9. Alleged police brutality case
  10. RFMF to provide tactical support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)