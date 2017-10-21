Foreign students 'robbed'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students and teachers of Freebird Institute Namaka during the school's open day and Pinktober celebrations at Shirley Park in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FREEBIRD Institute students in Lautoka and Nadi have been victims of street robberies.

This was confirmed during the institution's open day held at Shirley Park in Lautoka yesterday where the public was urged to ensure the safety of the Asian students.

Freebird Institute chief financial officer Iowane Matai said the students had raised the issue with institution administrators.

"We've been in Lautoka since 2010 and we've always had students from across Asia and people living in Lautoka and Nadi will notice them walking along our streets during the day and at night," he said.

"And over the past two years there has been a lot of complaints and a lot of negative marketing in Japan because of the students' experiences.

"They have talked about them being robbed while walking home or just walking along town.

