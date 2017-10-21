Fiji Time: 12:27 PM on Saturday 21 October

Funding for future leaders

Nasik Swami
Saturday, October 21, 2017

AUSTRALIA has announced the contribution of $1.5 million over the next four years to harness the talents of the next generation of climate leaders from the Pacific through training, networking and mentoring for female negotiators and policy makers.

The announcement was made by Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific Concetta Fierravanti-Wells in the presence of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during an event to celebrate women's leadership in climate change diplomacy at Port Denarau yesterday.

"Today (yesterday) I am in Denarau, Fiji, representing Australia at a ministerial meeting of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)," she said.

