Chinese envoy refutes ABC report

CHINESE ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping has refuted claims by an overseas media that the 77 Chinese nationals deported to China from Fiji in August were sex workers.

In an earlier report which was aired on ABC News Australia's Background Briefing program, local sources claimed that the Chinese nationals were mostly teenagers who had been in Fiji for more than 18 months. The Australian radio station also claimed that the Chinese nationals were brought into the country as sex workers to serve the Chinese diaspora.

However, in an interview with The Fiji Times yesterday, Mr Zhang refuted these claims.

"That is absolutely nonsense," he said.

An earlier statement issued by the Fiji police and the Chinese embassy in Fiji revealed the 77 suspects were deported in a chartered flight because of their involvement in alleged telecom and online fraud.