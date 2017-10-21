Fiji Time: 12:26 PM on Saturday 21 October

$40k setback

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, October 21, 2017

WHILE the country celebrated Fiji Day with feasting or leisure activity, two sugarcane growers spent the day battling flames at their 22-acre farm in Varavu, Ba.

Azad Singh and his son Kamal Jit Singh said the cane fire had resulted in a huge setback in terms of production and resources.

They estimated the total loss at more than $40,000.

"We had just applied 200 bags of fertiliser on the ratoon crops and this was on a farm where we always harvested about 800 to 1000 tonnes of cane," Kamal said.

"We have lost our biggest source of income and right now we are trying to see how we can rebuild our farm."

