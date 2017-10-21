Fiji Time: 12:26 PM on Saturday 21 October

Travelling art show

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, October 21, 2017

MEMBERS of the Uto ni Yalo Trust and Waisiliva Artist Collective are travelling around the country holding art exhibitions in a bid to get locals to appreciate and understand more about Fijian art.

Curator Irami Buli said the floating exhibit — the first in Fiji — involve members of both the trust and the collective sailing across Fiji spreading the message of climate change and getting people to express themselves through art.

The exhibit marked only the second time they had ever conducted such an initative. "The first one we did was in Australia, so we sailed more than 5000 nautical miles from here to Sydney to have an exhibition at the maritime museum there," he said.

The Uto ni Yalo — a traditional double-hull canoe — had made several stops so far as part of the exhibition, including The Pearl Resort, Shangri-La's Fijian Resort, Denarau Marina and Vuda Marina.

