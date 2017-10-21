Breakthrough in talks between ATS, FASA

/ Front page / News

THERE has been a breakthrough in the standoff between Air Terminal Services Fiji Ltd management and staff represented by the Federated Airline Staff Association as both parties have begun a process of dialogue on issues raised by employees through the union.

FASA general secretary Vilikesa Naulumatua said while he remained concerned that Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Minister Jone Usamate had labelled their recent secret ballot "unlawful", he was still open to discussions with Government and ATS management. "The ministry has made known its intention to meet with us and we will try to do so next week," he said.

"We have progressed in our discussions with ATS management.

"We met Monday this week and managed to iron out some issues that were raised with the tribunal in Lautoka recently.

