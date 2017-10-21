State not 'equipped' to remove carcass

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Fisheries is not equipped to dispose rotting or beached whales.

In referring to the dead whale found in a mangrove patch off Taveuni, Ministry of Fisheries director Aisake Batibasaga said they would learn from the incident.

"We should learn from this experience and work quickly to put in place a management guideline or standard operating procedures to manage such beaching and live stranding incidences in the future," he said yesterday.

"I believe that the best thing to do when the sperm whale was washed up on the beach at Taveuni last week (and was still fresh and not rotting), was to haul it out to sea again so that it gets moved or washed up on an isolated place (if it does not fall into the bottom of the deeper waters outside the reef).

"This is done, so it does not affect the nearby coastal people at Taveuni doing their normal duties from the stench of rotting whale carcass very close by on the beach."

