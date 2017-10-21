Fiji Time: 12:27 PM on Saturday 21 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

State not 'equipped' to remove carcass

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, October 21, 2017

THE Ministry of Fisheries is not equipped to dispose rotting or beached whales.

In referring to the dead whale found in a mangrove patch off Taveuni, Ministry of Fisheries director Aisake Batibasaga said they would learn from the incident.

"We should learn from this experience and work quickly to put in place a management guideline or standard operating procedures to manage such beaching and live stranding incidences in the future," he said yesterday.

"I believe that the best thing to do when the sperm whale was washed up on the beach at Taveuni last week (and was still fresh and not rotting), was to haul it out to sea again so that it gets moved or washed up on an isolated place (if it does not fall into the bottom of the deeper waters outside the reef).

"This is done, so it does not affect the nearby coastal people at Taveuni doing their normal duties from the stench of rotting whale carcass very close by on the beach."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet
  2. FLP raises concern over statement by police chief
  3. Whitewash
  4. Api joins camp
  5. More than $20m for rural water scheme
  6. Permanent secretary suspended
  7. Chinese envoy refutes ABC report
  8. Fry no more, just freeze
  9. Alleged police brutality case
  10. RFMF to provide tactical support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)