Standover cane issue

THE National Farmers Union believes standover cane will remain on farms by end of the harvesting season, which is expected to be next month.

NFU president Surendra Lal identified shortage of labourers as the major issue affecting harvesting.

Although the Fiji Sugar Corporation has not announced the end of crushing for Labasa mill, Mr Lal believes stakeholders can resolve the issue.

"It's nothing new but we as stakeholders will need to work together to sort this issue out and ensure that farmers around the country face no problems with harvesting," he said.

"The voices of farmers also need to be heard and we hope that by next year, we will address the issue of labour shortage so farmers won't have standover cane.

"There is also a great need of dialogue between stakeholders including farmers' groups and their representatives."

