Fry no more, just freeze

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, October 21, 2017

THE days of frying fish to preserve it for the market is a thing of the past for some women of Cakaudrove who were given a new freezer yesterday.

Members of the Natewa Village Women's Club can also expand their business now.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation handed over the group's new freezeer for the club's canteen.

Natewa Women's Group leader Timaima Toronibau said with the new fridge, they would no longer have to worry about paying $2 for the village generator in order to store fish at the village canteen fridge.

