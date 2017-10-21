FLP raises concern over statement by police chief

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho enjoy the afternoon at the National Netball Centre in Suva on Thursday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Fiji Labour Party has called on the Fiji Police Force not to be involved in any other aspect of next year's election except to ensure that law and order is maintained during polling days right to the final count.

FLP leader and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry made this comment in response to a statement by Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho on the police force's preparations towards the much-anticipated polls next year.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said they were prepared for the 2018 election and were closely working with the Fijian Elections Office and the Supervisor of Elections in regards to mapping where the likely polling stations would be and how they would position themselves.

Mr Chaudhry said he was concerned with this statement made by the police chief.

