Fiji Time: 12:27 PM on Saturday 21 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLP raises concern over statement by police chief

Aqela Susu
Saturday, October 21, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party has called on the Fiji Police Force not to be involved in any other aspect of next year's election except to ensure that law and order is maintained during polling days right to the final count.

FLP leader and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry made this comment in response to a statement by Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho on the police force's preparations towards the much-anticipated polls next year.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said they were prepared for the 2018 election and were closely working with the Fijian Elections Office and the Supervisor of Elections in regards to mapping where the likely polling stations would be and how they would position themselves.

Mr Chaudhry said he was concerned with this statement made by the police chief.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet
  2. FLP raises concern over statement by police chief
  3. Whitewash
  4. Api joins camp
  5. More than $20m for rural water scheme
  6. Permanent secretary suspended
  7. Chinese envoy refutes ABC report
  8. Fry no more, just freeze
  9. Alleged police brutality case
  10. RFMF to provide tactical support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)