Flotsam and Jetsam

Saturday, October 21, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Two colleagues were waiting for the bus one morning.

One of them had $1.30 in her eTransport card while the other had no balance at all.

They could not find any place to recharge so they decided that the one wearing the dress must get on the bus first and ask the driver for a disposable card.

They were still having their discussion when the bus approached.

The one with the card swiped, turned to the driver, smiled and said: "I need a disposable card for my friend."

The driver said there was none left and he would not accept cash.

She smiled and said: "But my friend does not have any bus fare."

This line somehow made the driver's day ...








