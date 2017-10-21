Fiji Time: 12:27 PM on Saturday 21 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RFMF to provide tactical support

Aqela Susu
Saturday, October 21, 2017

IT will take years for the Fiji Police Force to build a capability somewhat similar to an overseas SWAT team, says Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Brig-Gen Qiliho had earlier confirmed that they would work with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in cases where weapons were used because the police force was an unarmed institution.

He confirmed this after revelation by RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto that a taskforce was being formed where the military would provide a quick response to robberies and other crimes.

"Overseas police forces have other capabilities that deal with it especially with the SWAT teams and it takes a lot of time to build up that capability through training and capacity building to be able to have a SWAT team," said Brig- Gen Qiliho.

"We don't have that."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet
  2. FLP raises concern over statement by police chief
  3. Whitewash
  4. Api joins camp
  5. More than $20m for rural water scheme
  6. Permanent secretary suspended
  7. Chinese envoy refutes ABC report
  8. Fry no more, just freeze
  9. Alleged police brutality case
  10. RFMF to provide tactical support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)