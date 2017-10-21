RFMF to provide tactical support

/ Front page / News

IT will take years for the Fiji Police Force to build a capability somewhat similar to an overseas SWAT team, says Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Brig-Gen Qiliho had earlier confirmed that they would work with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in cases where weapons were used because the police force was an unarmed institution.

He confirmed this after revelation by RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto that a taskforce was being formed where the military would provide a quick response to robberies and other crimes.

"Overseas police forces have other capabilities that deal with it especially with the SWAT teams and it takes a lot of time to build up that capability through training and capacity building to be able to have a SWAT team," said Brig- Gen Qiliho.

"We don't have that."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.