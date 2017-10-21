Ravai: No quick fix

/ Front page / News

THERE are no quick fixes to addressing the issue of water disruptions in Fiji, says Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai.

Mr Ravai said the Government had spent $12 million since January this year in carting water to areas affected by the dry spell.

"The whole rural population has been affected at the moment," he said.

He said the Government spent $1.5 million a month and used 95 to 100 water trucks a day to cart water to various affected areas.

He said the amount of money used by WAF to cart water was expected to increase if the dry spell continued.

The authority also confirmed that the amount of money used by WAF this year to address the issue had increased.

"The situation is concerning at the moment especially in the Western parts of Viti Levu, around north-west — Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, that is where the drought has really been felt. We know because we get continuous request for water carting from areas that we never used to go to before," Mr Ravai said.

"The wells and rural sources are drying up and also in some parts of the Northern Division."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.