More than $20m for rural water scheme

Litia Cava
Saturday, October 21, 2017

THE Government has allocated more than $20 million this year to fix the rural water supply scheme.

Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) CEO Opetaia Ravai said the authority covered about 98 per cent of urban population through piped water.

"For rural we have 2000 rural schemes that have their own systems. Now, progressively, we will connect them when our network increases," he said.

"We have a budget of around $217 million this year to do our own network upgrades and new pipe replacements and $23 million has been given for rural supply schemes and that is to build new rural supply schemes to improve current systems. So the budget has jumped from $7 million to over $20 million.

"So that is the focus of Government now to get more water or fix the rural supply scheme and that includes free water tanks, building supply water systems, so about three times the budget has increased for that."

