/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image First Light players in green try and free a ball from a ruck during their match against Ratu Filise. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:42PM FIRST Light Taveuni led the first half of their match against Ratu Filise 5-0 in the CMF Sevens Rugby Tier One pool game playoffs this afternoon in Labasa.

The side from the Garden Island scored another converted try during the second half to maintain their lead of 12-0.

Ratu Filise scored the last unconverted try of the match as they lost 5-12 to First Light.

The pool games are currently underway at Subrail Park for the Under 19 and Tier one.