/ Front page / News

Update: 5:36PM PARADISE Beverages Fiji has come board to sponsor the Wairiki 7s which will played next month in Taveuni.

Tournament founder Jone Vuki said they were thankful to the company for the sponsorship.

This year would mark the tenth year of the tournament.

The tournament will be played from November 28-29 at the Wairiki grounds in Taveuni.