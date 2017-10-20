Fiji Time: 3:52 AM on Saturday 21 October

Konrote to officiate at USP Tongan campus graduation

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, October 20, 2017

Update: 5:35PM FIFTY-TWO Tongan students will be awarded at the University of the South Pacific's Tongan campus graduation ceremony tomorrow.

Fijian president Jioji Konrote is currently in Tonga to officiate in the graduation ceremony and he is being accompanied by the Pro-Chancellor and chair of the USP Council Ambassador Winston Thompson; Vice Chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra, Fiji's envoy to Tonga, Ambassador Litia Mawi and First Lady Sarote Konrote.

Mr Konrote will return to Fiji after the graduation and in the meantime, the Chief Justice, Justice Anthony Gates is acting as President.








