Konrote to officiate at USP Tongan campus graduation

Update: 5:35PM FIFTY-TWO Tongan students will be awarded at the University of the South Pacific's Tongan campus graduation ceremony tomorrow.
Fijian president Jioji Konrote is currently in
Tonga to officiate in the graduation ceremony and he is being accompanied by
the Pro-Chancellor and chair of the USP Council Ambassador Winston Thompson;
Vice Chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra, Fiji's envoy to Tonga, Ambassador
Litia Mawi and
First Lady Sarote Konrote.
Mr
Konrote will return to Fiji after the graduation and in the meantime, the Chief
Justice, Justice Anthony Gates is acting as President.