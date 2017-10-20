Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

Club founder plan to set up more new clubs

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, October 20, 2017

Update: 4:07PM THE founder of the Be Happy Music Club is in the country looking to set up new clubs in Savusavu, Lautoka and in Sigatoka.

Andre Comaru, who founded the club back in 2016 said he was looking at recruiting local musicians as volunteers to help build the club.

The club was formed by Mr  Comaru to provide music for children who were visually impaired .

His first club was formed at the  Fiji School for the Blind in Vatuwaqa.

Anyone seeking to help Mr  Comaru, can contact him on 8073359 or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @behappymusicclub  








