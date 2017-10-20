Club founder plan to set up more new clubs

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:07PM THE founder of the Be Happy Music Club is in the country looking to set up new clubs in Savusavu, Lautoka and in Sigatoka.

Andre Comaru, who founded the club back in 2016 said he was looking at recruiting local musicians as volunteers to help build the club.

The club was formed by Mr Comaru to provide music for children who were visually impaired .

His first club was formed at the Fiji School for the Blind in Vatuwaqa.

Anyone seeking to help Mr Comaru, can contact him on 8073359 or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @behappymusicclub