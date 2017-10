/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Army and Police players pose for a group photo after the ANZ Ratu Sukuna Bowl Development rugby match at Biden I grounds this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:49PM THE Army Development rugby team ended their six year drought with 20-15 win over their Fiji Police Force counter-part in what was an evenly contested match during their ANZ Ratu Sukuna Bowl curtain raiser at the Bidesi Grounds earlier today.

Army coach Usaia Mataki said their victory was only made possible through their players' team work and dedication to their goal.

In the other curtain raiser, the Army oldies are currently leading Police 15-12 at the same venue.