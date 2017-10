/ Front page / News

Update: 3:35PM A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Papua New Guinea this afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 178 kilometres at 2:22pm.

It was located 423km North from Port Moresby in PNG, 1447Km northwest from Honiara, Solomon Islands and 3652km northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The Mineral Resources Department's Seismology Unit said the earthquakedoes not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region