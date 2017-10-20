FETA organisers request for award entries

Update: 3:21PM THE organisers of the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards (FETA) are urging tourist operators to submit their entries early for next year's awards.
Trustee and
organising committee chairperson Olivia Mavoa said planning and co-ordination
for the awards evening was progressing well and the committee was working to
deliver a bigger and better event after last year's
success.
"We have received
overwhelming interest from the industry to enter the awards," she said.
"With our user
friendly entries process through our revamped website the industry can easily
enter the awards online.
"We would like to
encourage individuals and the tourism industry to submit their entries before
our deadline on Monday October 23."