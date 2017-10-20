FETA organisers request for award entries

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:21PM THE organisers of the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards (FETA) are urging tourist operators to submit their entries early for next year's awards.

Trustee and organising committee chairperson Olivia Mavoa said planning and co-ordination for the awards evening was progressing well and the committee was working to deliver a bigger and better event after last year's success.

"We have received overwhelming interest from the industry to enter the awards," she said.

"With our user friendly entries process through our revamped website the industry can easily enter the awards online.

"We would like to encourage individuals and the tourism industry to submit their entries before our deadline on Monday October 23."