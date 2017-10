/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A six month long festival has been organized by the Indian High Commission in Fiji to commemorate its 70th year of Independence says Indian High Commissioner Vishvas Sapkal. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:11PM A SIX month long festival has been organised by the Indian High Commission in Fiji to commemorate its 70th year of Independence of India.

Namaste Pacifica- A Festival of India is a carnival of dance, music, art and culture from India and will include renowned musicians from India visiting Fiji and six other pacific island countries.

The carnival will begin next Tuesday and will end in March next year.