Former All Blacks guest speaker at FETA dinner

FORMER All Blacks great Sir Michael Jones will be the keynote speaker at the 2017 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards(FETA) Gala Dinner that will be held on February 17, 2018.

ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards board of trustees chairman Bill Whiting said Sir Michael Jones was a great ambassador for the Pacific and for the game that was loved by all Fijians.

"We are honoured and excited to receive the endorsement of such a highly respected and esteemed individual as Sir Michael Jones to be our keynote speaker," he said.

"The Board of Trustees is delighted to have him present with us during the awards and to speak to the industry.

"We have made several announcements for the awards over the last couple of weeks and the news of Sir Michael Jones is another important one as we build up to the 2017 ANZ FETA."