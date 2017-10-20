Fisheries staff farewell Chinese envoy

Update: 2:53PM STAFF members of the Ministry of Fisheries bid farewell to outgoing Chinese Ambassador, Zhang Ping at their headquarters in Toorak, Suva this afternoon.
While
speaking at the farewell ceremony, Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau
commended the Chinese Government for their assistance towards the ministry.
Mr
Koroilavesau also said the ministry looked forward to working with the new
Chinese Ambassador.
Mr Zhang
has been posted to be China's Consular General based in Los Angeles in the
United States of America.