Fisheries staff farewell Chinese envoy

+ Enlarge this image Ambassador Zhang Ping is being farewelled by the staff of the Ministry of Fisheries in Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 2:53PM STAFF members of the Ministry of Fisheries bid farewell to outgoing Chinese Ambassador, Zhang Ping at their headquarters in Toorak, Suva this afternoon.

While speaking at the farewell ceremony, Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau commended the Chinese Government for their assistance towards the ministry.

Mr Koroilavesau also said the ministry looked forward to working with the new Chinese Ambassador.

Mr Zhang has been posted to be China's Consular General based in Los Angeles in the United States of America.