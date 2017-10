/ Front page / News

Update: 1:54PM MARINERS are being advised that a strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

This has been revealed in a marine weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 11:00am today.

The situation is a high pressure system to the far southwest of the group directs strong southeast winds over Fiji waters.

Forecast to midday tomorrow for Fiji waters expect Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with rough seas and moderate southerly swells.